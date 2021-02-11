Derby resident Joseph Bertapelle became one of less than 100 active flight instructors to earn the title of master flight instructor (MCFI) from the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI).
Bertapelle is among select company, as less than 1,000 pilots have earned the prestigious title since its inception in 1998, according to the NAFI.
“Earning the title master instructor is one of my top 10 best moments, and it showed. I was grinning nonstop for the rest of the day and I told family and friends as soon as I found out,” he told the Informer. “The application took several days, but the good news made the wait worthwhile.
Bertapelle owns the Augusta Flight Center, a flight school at Augusta Municipal Airport in Augusta, Kan. He arrived in Wichita in late 2006 as a KC-135 navigator for the United States Air Force, going on multiple temporary duty assignments (TDYs) and seven deployments. He became a USAF instructor and evaluator for the Navigator Schoolhouse, obtaining several squadron and group level awards.
Bertapelle received honorary discharge from the air force in 2012 as a captain for mission-planning software, working on base as an independent contractor for another seven years to support both the KC-135 and the new KC-46.
Bertapelle is originally from Euless, Texas. He moved to Kansas for the Air Force after his initial training and has been living in Derby since 2017.
He created Joe Bravo Aviation, LLC. to diversify his student base and offer flight instruction to the public. Teaching flight instruction at multiple airports in his spare time, his bolstered reputation afforded him the opportunity to teach at Beechcraft’s Cessna Flying Club – a rare exception to its employee-only stipulation.
In 2019, Bertapelle was sought out to teach at Flight Safety International in the Caravan G1000 program until he was furloughed in 2020 due to downsizing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this seemingly unfortunate circumstance, he has been able to focus his efforts entirely on Augusta Flight Center, becoming its owner in August 2020.
With a love for flying, Bertapelle said he has always wanted to own his own business. Ironically, he said, the pandemic presented a unique opportunity to marry the two.
“It’s been a whirlwind so far. In six months, there have been many ups and downs but that’s how owning a business goes,” he said. “Planes go down for maintenance for a variety of issues, students need CFIs, CFIs need advice and guidance, plane owners and instructors need to be paid, regulations need to be adhered to, training courses need making, there are FAA inspections, you name it. It’s difficult but extremely rewarding work.”
The flight center now has a fleet of 11 planes, ranging from the Cessna 172 through the Beech Sierra. He is checked out in over 50 different models of GA aircraft and routinely travels to meet students, maintaining a competitive level of expertise, proficiency, and flexibility. He offers instruction of all levels on advanced avionics in aircraft, aerobatic maneuvers, commercial, IFR, tailwheel, and upset training. He has his CFI, CFII, MEII, AGI, Remote Pilot, Aircraft Dispatcher, and Gold Seal certificates.
The NAFI master flight instructor accreditation is earned by aviation educators based upon a system of advanced professional standards and peer review. The accreditation identifies and publicly recognizes those teachers of flight who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to excellence, professional growth, and service to the aviation community.
The accreditation is for two years and may be used to renew an FAA flight instructor certificate. Applicants must have been a CFI for two years and have given 1,000 hours of flight instruction. In addition, candidates must meet and document activity in four NAFI master instructor categories: instructor, educator, service to the aviation community, and professional activity.
“To me, earning the master CFI means that I’ve been able to excel at being a teacher. People personally request me to start their training and then come back for lessons of all kinds,” he said. “I’ve had a blast doing what I love for a living.”