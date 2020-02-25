Having completed fall 2019 classes with at least a 3.6 grade point average, Derby resident Ryenne Bishop, majoring in Theatre Studies, was named to the Dean’s List at Texas Christian University (TCU).
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 6:20 pm