Southwestern College has announced its fall 2019 semester Dean’s Honor Roll. Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 were eligible for the honor.
Derby resident Matthew Temple was among the students recognized for the honor.
Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college located in Winfield, Kan. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, reads a press release.