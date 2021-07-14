More than 4,700 Baylor University students were named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2021 semester.
The list recognizes undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average (GPA) of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Among those on the list was Derby’s Lucy Lunsford, who is studying in the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences.