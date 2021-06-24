Amanda Kuehn of Derby has completed the doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.) degree at the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University.
Kuehn is the daughter of Derby residents Allisa and Mark Hilliard. She graduated from Derby High School in 2010, earned a bachelor’s degree in human biology from the University of Kansas in 2014, and a medical degree in biomedical sciences from Midwestern University in
2017.
While at Midwestern, she focused on assisting special needs individuals as well as her class work and plans to remain in Arizona to complete a pediatric residency at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.