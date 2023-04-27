Local veteran Robert (Bob) Eshelbrenner, a resident of Derby’s Glen Carr House (memory center), was recently recognized by the Quilts of Valor Foundation for his service during the Korean War – one of the few such veterans still living. Eshelbrenner was presented with a quilt from the Greater Wichita Area Quilts of Valor Foundation during a ceremony on April 15 in which several of his family and close friends were present.
Derby resident honored by Quilts of Valor
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
