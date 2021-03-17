Doctors told Mona Martin three times over the last three months that her husband of 44 years, Rob, might not make it through the night.
The important thing, Mona said, is that they never gave up hope through Rob’s extended battle with the coronavirus.
“That’s kind of our motto: Don’t ever give up,” Mona said. “God’s got this.”
Rob spent a total of 85 days in four different hospitals from December to March. His family and friends celebrated his return on Saturday with a drive-thru homecoming.
Rob, 63, might be considered what’s called a “COVID long-hauler,” a patient who experiences more severe, long-lasting effects from the virus than most. Mona said his bout with the coronavirus compounded into other health complications.
“He was originally admitted with COVID and viral pneumonia,” she said. “Right before Christmas, they diagnosed him with bacterial pneumonia; the week after Christmas they diagnosed him with a blood clot on his legs.”
“Then New Year’s Eve, he crashed really bad, and they had to put him on a ventilator and they discovered that his lungs were full of blood clots.”
A treatment at Rock Regional broke up most of the blood clots before he was transferred to the COVID unit at St. Francis for more treatment. He then spent 45 days at a specialty hospital. Lastly, he spent two weeks at Wesley Rehab.
Rob at one point had a staph infection in his lungs that turned into MRSA, which got so bad, Mona said, that the doctor approved a family visit. At the worst of his condition, Rob had lost 70 pounds.
“They just didn’t expect him to get through that one, and as you see he did,” she said. “That was really kind of a turning point for him. Since mid-January, he just started improving a little bit every day.”
Mona said her husband has always been physically active and is an avid cross-fitter and weight-lifter, which has helped keep him in great shape.
“The pulmonologist was truly amazed and said that it was the great physical conditioning that really carried him that far and helped him survive,” she said.
As Rob greeted passersby from his porch, surrounded by immediate family, he said was “very, very glad to be home.”
“I appreciate all the support of the community,” Rob said. “It’s meant more than I can put into words; it really has.”