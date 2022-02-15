At Fort Hays State University’s spring convocation earlier this month, a number of faculty, staff and students were recognized for their efforts during the fall 2021 semester.
Derby’s Breanna Taylor was among the award winners announced – receiving one of the Adjunct Faculty of the Year awards (one for each of the university’s five academic colleges). Taylor teaches in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences and earned $500 as part of the award.