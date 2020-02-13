Over 500 students received their academic degrees for Emporia State University in December 2019.
Among the graduates was Derby resident Stephanie M. Woodrome. She graduated with a Master of Science degree in Curriculum & Instruction with a concentration in Curriculum Lead Concentration/Prek-12.
Emporia State University is located in Emporia, Kan., and was founded in 1863. It offers over 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College.