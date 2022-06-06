Kansans for Life (KFL), the state's largest pro-life organization, recently announced the launch of the KFL Election Integrity and Voting Rights Project to prepare voters ahead of the 2022 elections and for the years to come. This project will help the organization's statewide grassroots network and the broader public exercise their right to vote and ensure the state's election integrity laws are utilized.
Black Carpenter, State Representative for District 81 – including Derby, will spearhead the project. Carpenter served as the 2021 Chairman of the Kansas House Election Committee.
The Election Integrity and Voting Rights Project will offer help through a voter information hotline (316-202-5498), outreach through voter registration drives, raising public awareness of secure early voting options and other outreach efforts. Those with specific questions about ways to vote and Kansas’ election integrity safeguards can contact the hotline or email Integrity@KFL.org.