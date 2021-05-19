Active transportation within cities has taken a backseat in terms of priorities since the advent of the automobile, but given some of the goals of the Vision Derby 2040 comprehensive plan that is intended to change locally in the near future.
“With the adoption of those plans, the community seeks to continue to improve and expand its active transportation network,” said Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes.
Haynes was on hand at the most recent Derby City Council meeting on May 11 to present on the ways the city is refocusing on active transportation.
Defined as any form of “self-propelled transportation” (such as walking, biking, etc.), active transportation is in the midst of a resurgence, though Haynes noted the importance of walkability was identified early in Derby’s history.
Existing policies Derby has employed to address active transportation include requirements (since 1993) for sidewalks to be installed on both sides of a street in subdivisions, the sidewalk gap infill project to eliminate gaps in the sidewalk system and the sidewalk repair policy (adopted in 2017) requiring the city-at-large to cover 100 percent of repair and maintenance for public sidewalks.
Those policies were also highlighted in a presentation Haynes previously made to the Wichita Metropolitan Area Planning Organization, noting they have helped Derby construct 26 miles of hike and bike path and 83 miles of sidewalk since their implementation. Additionally, Haynes pointed out that those paths are clearly being utilized.
“It was really difficult to take photos of these sidewalks without people on the sidewalks,” Haynes said.
Currently, almost $100,000 is budgeted each year for sidewalk infill and repairs, according to Haynes.
Now, with Vision Derby 2040 and the walkable
development plan (adopted in August 2020), the city seeks to continue to improve and expand Derby’s active transportation infrastructure. With that, there are four main goals/guidelines to promote that: promoting mixed land uses, providing increased accessibility to destinations, providing safe active transportation environments and
providing comfortable environments.
Mixed land use is one of the primary focal points of the Vision Derby 2040 plan overall and Haynes noted the concept itself is one that fits perfectly with Derby’s focus on walkability.
“If you have a mix of land uses and increase density, and you move destinations closer to one another, people are more likely to walk rather than get in their car and drive to that destination,” Haynes said. “You’re promoting not only the connectivity between buildings, but also safety.”
Other enhancements for active transportation proposed included internal sidewalks at the Derby Marketplace development, additional bike lanes, and decorative crosswalks.
Mayor Randy White pointed to Woodlawn as a good example of the active transportation focus, providing sidewalks to get to schools/buildings all along that route. Additionally, while maintaining active transportation outlets is quite a bit of work, Haynes noted the walkable development plan and Vision Derby go hand in hand in working toward those goals.