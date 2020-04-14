The city has suspended permitting requirements for temporary signs in non-residential areas until May 1, with the possibility of this date being extended. Signs should generally comply with the zoning regulations, be placed a minimum of eight feet behind the curb and not block the vision of motorists.
The city is making this adjustment to sign regulations because many businesses are adapting their business models in an attempt to remain viable. Since restaurants are no longer able to provide table service, they have turned their focus to carry out and drive thru services by using new signs.
“Businesses that are open want residents to know they are here to serve,” said Mayor Randy White. “And the city wants to do our part by being flexible during this difficult time. We are committed to supporting local businesses during the pandemic.“
Questions should be directed to Everett Haynes, Assistant City Planner, at 788-6632 ext. 1230 or EverettHaynes@derbyweb.com.