The Derby Recreation released updated mask recommendations for members and guests.
Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks while traveling throughout the facility and participating in activities where masks are not restrictive to breathing. They are asking that participants closely monitor their health during exercise and remove their mask if it is preventing normal breathing rates or is causing additional health concerns.
If facility users participate in overexerting, strenuous activity where difficulty breathing could occur while wearing a mask, people should wear masks until they reach their location of exercise, remove the mask during exercise and replace it upon completing a workout.
Similar conduct should be applied to DRC outdoor activities while wearing a mask where exhaustive heat could compromise your breathing or health.