The Derby Recreation Commission is adding a new event in 2023 for adults 55 and older. The monthly event, Senior Tuesdays, will be held in the Innovation room of the Hubbard Arts Center on the second Tuesday of every month, starting on Jan. 10. Coffee and light snacks will be available at 10 a.m., and it will be followed by an activity, demonstration or speaker.
January's event will feature the project “A Mural Movement in Clay Center,” a mural project by the community of Clay Center that captured the attention of people throughout the region. Individuals will hear how the murals helped engage the community in new ways and attracted visitors. The cost for the event is $5. Interested individuals can register online at the DRC website.