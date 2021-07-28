Derby’s Hubbard Arts Center, 309 N. Woodlawn, will be putting on its first ever Family Baking Showcase in The Kitchen on Aug. 1.
Entries in the showcase will included teams of families who will be provided with two boxed cake mixes, eggs, oil, sugar, butter and milk for the competition. Teams will be allowed to supply five additional ingredients of their own.
Competitors will be allowed to bake their confections from 1 to 5 p.m. Judging will then be conducted from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams in categories based on taste and appearance.
Fee to enter the showcase is $40 per time. Competitors can register at derbyrec.com.