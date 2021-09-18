The Derby Recreation Commission is creating its very own esports program, beginning with leagues in three different games: “Rocket League,” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” and “Madden ’21.”
The leagues will operate through an app called Mission Control, which enables users to join the DRC’s organization, view their matchups, connect with opponents, and reschedule games if necessary. The program allows competitors to play from home with their own equipment.
For the time being, participants will compete with other people who sign up locally through Mission Control and join the DRC’s organization to play. In the future, the DRC may hold in-person events with each of the people in its leagues.
Downloading the Mission Control app and following the DRC’s program is completely free. The app will notify users of current leagues and standings, and when the DRC makes a new league to join.
The Kansas Recreation and Parks Association (KRPA) has set up regional finals for a state title happening later in September, but the DRC will not be able to participate until next season due to signups just recently starting.
Forming an esports league has been in the DRC’s master plan for the last four years as a way to engage more young people.
Users can join each of the three leagues for a one-time fee of $10 per league. The deadline to register is Sept. 19.
At this time, the DRC said it has a few people signed up for Smash Bros. and Madden, and six people signed up for Rocket League.
Rocket League events will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 12; Smash Bros. events will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 13; and Madden events will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursdays, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 14. There are no age limits at this time.