The city of Derby was recently awarded $210,000 in cost share funds through the Kansas Department of Transportation as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation (IKE) program.
Funding will go towards a city project to construct an 8-foot wide hike and bike trail on the east side of South Woodlawn Boulevard, from Chet Smith to 91st Street.
Kansas’ IKE cost share program is designed to help rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion, and improve access and mobility. Derby’s trail was among 20 transportation construction projects selected for the fall 2021 cost share recipients, totaling $9.4 million in funding.
As a cost share project, funding will be split 50/50 between KDOT and the city. Design work is expected to begin in January and the trail should be completed in 2022.