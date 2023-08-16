The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) recently announced the city of Derby will be awarded $2 million from the MIH-ARPA (Moderate Income Housing-American Rescue Plan Act) grant program. Derby’s proposal was submitted by Derby Destination Development, LLC, and was one of 20 awards announced by the program.
Per stipulations of the program, an agreement between the city and developer was required to be in place to pursue a grant application.
MIH grant funds are awarded to cities and counties to develop multi-family rental units and single-family homes. The grant is designed to serve the needs of moderate income households that do not qualify for federal housing assistance. Typically, the household must make no more than 150 percent, and no less than 60 percent of the state’s median income.
“This grant is wonderful news as we work to diversify the housing options in Derby as identified in the Derby housing study last year as a need,” said Mayor Randy White.
Derby Destination Development intends to build 108 garden-style, rental apartments units with the assistance of the grant, one and two-bedroom units will be available and leased at competitive market rates. The project will be located south of Patriot Avenue and west of Amber Ridge and is intended to be part of the final phase of the STAR bond district development.
“We are very excited about the announcement,” said Derby Destination Development President Rick Worner. “The partnership with the city allowed us to get this grant. We would like to thank all the city officials for their efforts in helping secure the funds. We look forward to providing quality affordable, rental units in Derby.”
Given the list of needs outlined in the housing study, this is not the only option the city is pursuing to address housing needs. Staff are also currently reviewing ways to implement incentive programs the city is now eligible to offer as another means to encourage further development.
“The housing study identifies a lot of need for more housing and more affordable housing,” City Manager Kiel Mangus said.” The MIH grant is one tool in the toolbox and rural housing incentive districts is another. We are still in the process of identifying incentives we might look at for residential development and we will likely end up with several tools as options to help with affordable housing [and other] housing needs.”