STAR Grant

A $2 million grant will help with the construction of 108 moderate-income apartment units to be constructed as part of the final phase of the STAR bond district development.

 COURTESY/CITY OF DERBY

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) recently announced the city of Derby will be awarded $2 million from the MIH-ARPA (Moderate Income Housing-American Rescue Plan Act) grant program. Derby’s proposal was submitted by Derby Destination Development, LLC, and was one of 20 awards announced by the program.

Per stipulations of the program, an agreement between the city and developer was required to be in place to pursue a grant application.

