The Derby Recreation Commission is helping the community raise its holiday spirits as Halloween approaches with its annual event.
The Halloween Hullabaloo will return this year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at High Park, 2801 E. James St. The free event features games, bounce houses, costume contests, vendors, a “zombie”-hunting range, hay rack rides, and much more.
The DRC has created a Facebook listing for the event, which includes a schedule of events.
While the overall event is free, participants can pay $3 per pumpkin at the pumpkin patch and $4 for a caramel apple. Caramel apples are also available at 3 for $10.