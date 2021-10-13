2018 Halloween Hullabaloo (6) (copy)

Jaxon Dixon dresses as a cowboy for Halloween Hullabaloo in 2018.

 INFORMER FILE

The Derby Recreation Commission is helping the community raise its holiday spirits as Halloween approaches with its annual event.

The Halloween Hullabaloo will return this year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at High Park, 2801 E. James St. The free event features games, bounce houses, costume contests, vendors, a “zombie”-hunting range, hay rack rides, and much more.

The DRC has created a Facebook listing for the event, which includes a schedule of events.

While the overall event is free, participants can pay $3 per pumpkin at the pumpkin patch and $4 for a caramel apple. Caramel apples are also available at 3 for $10.

