With a shift in allowed uses for funds from the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year, city staff opened the door to more potential projects – rekindling discussion of a possible railroad quiet zone implementation through Derby.
Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires presented a potential timeline for quiet zone plans to the Derby City Council during a budget workshop at the start of June, which would include a design phase ($400,000) in 2023 and construction phase ($2 million) in 2024.
The railroad quiet zone was initially studied in 2017 for implementation on the west side of Derby, to run parallel to the K-15 corridor. However, a fatality accident at the Patriot/K-15 crossing in 2018 put a hold on those plans. There is a five-year limit on consideration of accidents regarding quiet zones, though, and Squires pointed out the accident will fall off the record in 2023.
In looking at the quiet zone again, Squires said the study will need to be updated and the city will look at some alternative design options ahead of the 2023 design phase. One alternative Squires mentioned specifically is wayside horns, which are electronically signaled and installed at set crossings. The horns are a similar decibel level, but they blow directionally to better shield the noise compared to the train horn. Squires said they have been implemented at some crossings in Kansas City and staff may research that more in person.
“They’ve been pretty successful with them,” Squires said of the Kansas City crossings.
On top of that, Squires noted the wayside horns are more cost-effective than the median reconstructions researched in the previous quiet zone study.
Given the power of the railroad in determining the quiet zone implementation, Squires reported the closing of the Washington Street crossing would likely be brought up again – something they saw as a major factor in the potential quiet zone implementation.
“They would basically oppose the quiet zone if we weren’t willing to do that,” Squires said. “They see that as an opportunity that that’s an unnecessary crossing.”
Not just about cost, Squires reported the railroad sees every crossing as a potential accident, and crossings stacked a couple of blocks from each other add to those risks.
Divisive as the topic was back in 2017, council members saw a number of factors – support of area businesses, nearby street improvements – that would make that closure worth readdressing.
“I would be willing to take a real hard look at the Washington crossing again,” said Mayor Randy White.
Previously, Squires pointed out the Kansas Department of Transportation had an initiative that would provide additional funding for other railroad crossings that are improved as part of the quiet zone implementation.
Council members questioned if the design phase would be a waste if another accident along the potential quiet zone reset the timeline, but Squires pointed out that is always at risk if an accident severe enough occurs while the zone is in place. The idea in moving forward with the design and construction is more about mitigating the risks at crossings with a high risk index.
Along with the risk improvements, council members saw the quiet zone implementation as a way to bring growth back to the west side of Derby as well.
“Every 15 minutes you’re going to have horns blowing, you have a hard time attracting businesses, that’s just my point of view on that,” said council member Chris Unkel. “I think this is essential.”
“I think that is a big driver obviously. It’s not just the quality of life for everybody near the train tracks to add the quiet zone, but getting that area redeveloped,” said council president Nick Engle. “We’ve got a whole road map for K-15 corridor improvement.”
Plans for the quiet zone will be reassessed when a recommended budgeted is presented in July, with adoption to follow in August.