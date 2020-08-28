Each year, the Derby City Council updates its public offense code – normally to reflect changes in state law. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the most recent legislative session, there were no state level revisions.
However, due to changes to federal laws, one amendment to the Derby public offense code was brought before the city council for consideration at its Aug. 25 meeting. The change would make it unlawful to sell, furnish or distribute cigarettes, e-cigarettes or other tobacco products to any person under 21 years of age.
“Most of the vendors in Derby have already made this change because of the requirement in federal law, so it’s not going to impact their operations at this point,” said City Attorney Jacque Butler.
Butler reported that a bill was introduced that would’ve made the same change to state law, but it did not get passed in the most recent session. She also pointed out that while the amendment to Derby’s public offense code would bring it in line with federal law, both federal law and Derby’s code only make it illegal to sell to individuals 21 and under. The ordinance would not impact the legal age for purchase and possession of tobacco products, which is still 18.
Giving council members an example, Butler said if a 19-year-old walks into a business and purchases tobacco products that individual would not be ticketed, but the clerk who sold the tobacco products could (per the updated ordinance).
“I don’t like the contradictory nature of just passing one ordinance that would make it illegal to sell it but not illegal to purchase it or buy it,” said Council Member Andrew Swindle.
Derby, as a city, can look at changing the legal age for purchase and possession of tobacco products, Butler said. She also noted that the intent is for the conflict with the federal law to be resolved in the next session of the State Legislature and a decision to be made on the minimum age statewide for purchase and possession of tobacco products.
Staff reported they would be happy to look into a citywide ordinance bringing the legal age of purchase and possession up to match the legal age for sales, but still recommended passing the ordinance changing tobacco sales policy to bring the city in line with federal law immediately.
Currently, there are 24 cities and four counties in Kansas that have T-21 ordinances (making 21 the legal age to purchase tobacco) in effect – with the closest being Newton.
The city council unanimously adopted an ordinance amending the public offense code regarding tobacco sales as presented and also moved for staff to draft an ordinance making the purchase and possession of tobacco products illegal for those under the age of 21.
“I’m in favor of going ahead and doing that rather than waiting to see what the state does,” Swindle said, “whenever the state gets around to doing it.”