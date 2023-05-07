Next winter, Derby residents may want to keep their eyes open, as some fairly unique snowplows might be seen clearing city streets.
In conjunction with the upcoming National Public Works Week (May 21-27), the Derby Public Works department and Derby Public Schools recently partnered on a project to “Paint the Plow.”
Highlighting the essential role of such departments/employees, this year’s theme is “Connecting the World Through Public Works.” With that, the city sought out an opportunity to put that theme into action and engage with the schools.
“Our goal is to make the services public works provides more visible to Derby residents, including students,” Director of Public Works Robert Mendoza said. “Educating students about the role of public works opens their eyes to how a city functions and the job opportunities available in the field of public works.”
The department provided plows to Tanglewood, Stone Creek, Park Hill, Oaklawn and Derby Hills elementary schools to paint, inspired by their own variations of this year’s National Public Works Week theme. Plans are to cycle schools each year.
Derby Public Works also regularly attempts to engage with students through job fairs, STEM events, tours of the Wastewater Treatment Facility, etc.
Giving students the opportunity to be hands on with a project was something both the department and the schools were excited about.
“Our kids having a unique experience of painting a plow that they'd possibly see working in the winter seemed like a fun way to engage them in their community, which is a regular effort for our Tanglewood Tigers,” said Tanglewood Principal Amy Steadman.
Tanglewood’s selected theme and artwork shared the message of “Any Shape, Any Color, Let’s Connect the Earth.”
Students had the opportunity to pitch in and paint the plows at the start of May ahead of National Public Works Week, with the finished products to potentially hit the streets of Derby later this year.
For Tanglewood art teacher Zane McHugh, he sees the opportunity not only connecting students to service efforts around the city but also inspiring potential future enhancement projects around the city.
“I think it's a good opportunity for students to think outside of the box and think about how they could beautify their communities and not just their papers in school,” McHugh said. “Maybe in the future, when these students get older, we will see more and more murals around the community as a result of this event inspiring them to make their community more beautiful.”