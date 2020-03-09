Derby Public Schools will host a community meet-and-greet to get to know residents while informing them of highlights in district schools.
There will be two sessions of the meet-and-greet, called “Community Chit Chat.” The first is set for 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and the second will be 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., both on Tuesday, April 21 at Firehouse Cafe, 120 N. Baltimore Ave.
Community members are invited to come and visit with district leadership and Board of Education members and provide their own input. Information gathered from this meeting will help the district develop future goals.
Coffee will be provided.