Derby Public Schools will soon begin digitizing its student records and storing them electronically.
At its Aug. 5 meeting, the Derby Board of Education voted to pursue services to scan and digitize over 800,000 student records currently in storage at the district administrative center.
Andy Koenigs, assistant superintendent of human resources, proposed digitizing the records as a discussion item at the July 22 BOE meeting.
“Of course, our goal is to reduce our footprint,” he said.
The district keeps physical records for other purposes, but student records represent a large portion of them. Those records, which include transcripts, cannot be destroyed by the district, even after a certain period of time.
The bulk of student records are at the current admin center on Washington Street. With a move to a new bond-constructed admin center on the district’s road map, officials thought it was a good time to consider a digital approach to keeping records.
A committee of school officials from finance and technology departments researched companies that could scan physical records and store them once they are digitized. They ultimately recommended going through Scanning America and Galaxie Business Equipment for scanning.
The scanning services will cost the district about $32,000. It will also cost about $2,400 to train district staff on how to scan the documents and use the Laserfiche server.
Once scanned, the documents will be held in a 500-gigabyte cloud storage system through a service called Laserfiche, which is used by police departments and businesses across the United States.
It will cost the district about $5,000 annually to retain use of the storage system. The City of Derby also uses Laserfiche.
Board members concerned with legality, privacy
“Once we’ve got them scanned, that satisfies the letter of the law as far as the state is concerned, and then we can get rid of the hard records?” Board member Matthew Joyce asked.
Koenigs said the district would be allowed to destroy the physical records after they were digitized.
“The state says an electronic record is as good as a hard record,” he said.
In case of an unforeseen issue, Scanning America will store the district’s physical records for 120 days after they are digitized at no additional cost.
For security measures, a representative from Scanning America said the cloud server audits every change or move made. That way the district could catch any potentially unusual activity.
“The system is fully audited, so every touch within the system has a digital footprint,” said Milton Konstantinidis of Scanning America. “Any document that is touched, we know who did it, when they did.
“For example, if someone had rights to view it but not delete it, and they tried to delete it, that would be documented.”
The server also has its own backup system, meaning the district does not have to back up the digital files separately.
The district’s action Monday represents the first phase of the district’s efforts to digitize physical records.
“We’d come back next year to finish all the remaining [records], which are old, old old and go back into the early 1900s,” Koenigs said.
The remaining student records are in the attic of the district’s maintenance building. After finishing student documents, the district will look into digitizing its other physical records.