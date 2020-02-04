Staff from the Administrative Center, Educational Support Center and Carlton Learning Center were recognized at the January 27 BOE meeting for their years of service completed at Derby Public Schools. Pictured: Carolyn Redford (10 years), Becky Moeder (20 years), Doylene Elston (20 years), Tim Decker (25 years), Lisa Weeks (20 years) and M. Claravon Mathews (10 years). Not pictured: Virginia Waple (20 years). Tim Decker also received recognition from The University of Kansas for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.