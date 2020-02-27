Maintenance and Operations, Central Kitchen, Transportation and Supply staff were recognized at the February 24 BOE meeting for their years of service completed at Derby Public Schools. Pictured: Janine Riley (Maintenance and Custodial Supervisor), April Simler (10 Years), Tammy Watton (15 Years), Randall Collins (Transportation Supervisor), Ralph Watton (20 Years), Martha Lawson (25 Years) and Sarah Meeks (25 Years). Not Pictured: Carmen Miser (10 Years), Christine Preston (15 Years), Donna Burns (20 Years), Mary Fain (25 Years), Barbara Francis (25 Years), Kim Miller (25 Years) and Betty Carter (30 Years).
Derby Public Schools staff recognized for years of service
BY INFORMER STAFF
