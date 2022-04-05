For efforts to facilitate the new inclusion committee at Swaney Elementary, Brooke Miller was recognized with the staff I Make a Difference Award for March. The committee brings together Miller’s Life Skills students and general education students through initiatives like “Cookies and Kindness.” She is also a sponsor for the Derby Free Spirits. Gregory Martin was also recognized with the volunteer IMAD award for his efforts helping support military-connected students and families within the Derby school district.
Derby Public Schools recognize March I Make A Difference honorees
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
