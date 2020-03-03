Loren Gerwick, volunteer, and Liz Loera, staff, are the February recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
Loren Gerwick is the volunteer recipient of this month’s I Make A Difference Award for his work at Derby Public Schools. Loren’s ongoing support of the students, activities and athletic programs at Derby Public Schools is greatly valued.
Through many years with Panther Pac, Loren’s efforts have been a benefit to many. When he sees a need, he rises to the occasion and provides assistance in whatever way he is able.
Liz Loera is the staff recipient of this month’s I Make A Difference Award for her work at Oaklawn Elementary School. Liz is the Family Educator at Oaklawn. She helps teachers and staff by translating notes home, newsletters and Skylerts to families.
Liz is a member of the parent group and sponsored the first Parent’s Night Out in December. She promotes events and shares pictures on Facebook to keep families updated.