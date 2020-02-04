Carmen Bell, volunteer, and Alexa Blackburn, staff, are the January recipients of the I Make A Difference Award.
Bell received her IMAD award for her volunteer work through the Pine Valley Christian Church Birthday Box program at Cooper Elementary and Oaklawn Elementary. The program ensures economically at-risk children get to celebrate their birthdays. Bell became the coordinator of the program in 2008 and plays a large role in planning the backpack that each student receives.
“This is such a beautiful example of support and shows our students the value of community,” reads a district release.
Blackburn, elementary and middle school orchestra teacher, received her award for bringing “the love of music and passion for performance to her students.”
“Families and staff love how interesting and entertaining she makes each performance… [her] expectations are high and she inspires students to rise to the occasion,” the release states.