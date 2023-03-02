Courtney Krome (volunteer) and Officer Amanda Stitt (Staff) were recognized as the February “I Make a Difference” award winners during the most recent Derby school board meeting on Feb. 27.
Krome, the February volunteer award winner, is a Stone Creek Elementary parent and paraprofessional.
Before the start of the school year, Krome reached out to Stone Creek regarding different ways she could help support the school. Given the numerous opportunities presented, Krome decided to start volunteering a few days a week in the lunchroom – helping out in any way she could. Eager to spend more time with students and staff, she also became a substitute teacher and quickly started subbing as much as she could at the school.
Motivated and knowing she had found the place she needed to be, Krome – without hesitation – also went after a full-time building paraprofessional position at Stone Creek when it opened up in late September.
Prior to starting her paraprofessional position in October, Krome volunteered approximately 25 hours and worked approximately 85 hours through the Frontline substitute system.
“We are so grateful for her willingness, flexibility and desire to help our school,” said Stone Creek Principal Sandy Rusher. “We feel lucky to have her every day now.”
Stitt was the winner of the staff IMAD award for efforts to enhance safety procedures in the district.
Earlier this year, District Safety and Security Officer Matthew Liston, Derby Police Department Sergeant Derek Dunn and Dr. Jenn Cox, a Physical Therapist at Derby Public Schools, started a safety project. The safety project’s goal was to assist first responders with locating special education categorical programs within each building and educating police officers on possible needs within those classrooms during a crisis intervention.
A school resource officer at Derby High School, Stitt proved to be a tremendous asset throughout the project. She accompanied Sergeant Dunn and Cox to several categorical classrooms to chat with students about their police gear and their role in a crisis intervention, as well as important considerations in a possible crisis situation – including voice volume and physical assistance from police officers. Stitt jumped right into the conversations, got down on eye level with the students, used visual schedules and pictures, used sign language and connected with students ranging from kindergarten to transitional program students, ages 18-21.
During the project, Stitt went above and beyond her usual job duties by contacting additional agencies to collaborate with, adopting some of the material Cox created to take back for the training she provides at the police department, and assisting with additional classroom visits so students feel safe and comfortable around police officers.
A coworker who worked closely with Stitt on the project said, “she is a hero, awesome coworker and amazing role model for our students to look up to; Derby Public Schools is incredibly lucky to have her as a school resource officer in one of our buildings.”