February IMAD 2023

Courtney Krome (at right, in left photo) and Amanda Stitt are shown receiving their I Make a Difference Awards from Derby Public Schools at the most recent BOE meeting.

 

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Courtney Krome (volunteer) and Officer Amanda Stitt (Staff) were recognized as the February “I Make a Difference” award winners during the most recent Derby school board meeting on Feb. 27.

Krome, the February volunteer award winner, is a Stone Creek Elementary parent and paraprofessional.

