Colby Hedden, volunteer, and Heather Baum, Amber McColpin and Lisa Schroeder, staff, were recognized as the February recipients of the I Make A Difference awards during the Feb. 28 school board meeting.
February’s winner of the volunteer I Make A Difference Award, Colby Hedden, was recognized for his work at Derby North Middle School. Hedden was on the tennis team in his seventh- and eighth-grade years at Derby North Middle School. He is now a junior at Derby High School and on the varsity boys tennis team.
This year, during the girls tennis season, Hedden volunteered his time in between schoolwork and his job to help the Derby North Middle School team.
From helping with drills to encouraging the team at duals, Hedden was like an assistant coach. With his help, the team was able to achieve even more and reach their goals in tennis tor the year.
Hedden exemplifies the meaning of #DerbyProud in every aspect of those two words.
Winners of the staff I Make A Difference Award were Heather Baum, Amber McColpin and Lisa Schroeder for their work at Tanglewood Elementary. The trio were nominated by a parent who shared the following story:
“Upon arriving at school one day, my son was ‘off.’ Mrs. [McColpin] knew immediately and reached out to me to head to the school. While there, my son went into status epilepticus. This team of individuals quickly adapted to cover the fifth-grade room, stay and gain education/knowledge on my son, halt and make the health room private, get emergency personnel to the school and talk to me all while keeping my son as calm as possible. This team further followed up with emails asking how he was and truly caring about his outcome. On his return to school two days later, the alert paras again noticed he was ‘off.’ They quickly got him the help he needed.
“This team, on top of all his educational needs, provides safety, compassion, educational needs and health needs to, not only my son, but to every student at Tanglewood in their classroom. The team is a true definition of ‘Be the Why.’ They understand the behaviors behind medical anxiety and a bad day but continued to provide an outpouring of compassion and love to my son.
“They call to quickly discuss plans, make adjustments, have me go to the school if they need us there, and all the while make my child feel safe. Throughout this year alone, this team has worked tirelessly and compassionately. My son often says, “Mrs. [McColpin] and Mrs. [Schroeder] keep me safe and love me. That there, from a student, says more than anything else. I am truly blessed and thankful for a team of individuals who do not stop when things are rough but stand in the storm alongside me to ensure he learns and gains. After this year, I will miss Tanglewood and the continuous love and support my son has gained. The adaptations for his hearing impairment and his changing medical and educational needs are never without their attentive care. Thank you!”