Volunteer Bob McBride and a team of teachers from Stone Creek Elementary were recognized as the the April recipients of the I Make A Difference Award at the most recent USD 260 BOE meeting on April 25.
Bob McBride was presented with the volunteer IMAD award for his work at Derby North Middle School.
Back in 2019, a student at Derby North – Macy – asked one of her teachers if she would start a Ranch and Rodeo Club. That was the first year that Cathy McBride had taught at the middle school level, so it was quite understandable when she said “let’s wait ’til next year.” However, she went home and told Bob about this idea for a club that Macy wanted to start and he said: “When you see her tomorrow, you need to tell her yes. I will help.”
Ever since, Bob has been donating his time to the club every first and third Monday of the month after school. He brings different animals and teaches the group about them, sharing helpful information and experiences about each animal. Bob is very educated in agriculture and will answer any question the students have.
Recently, just hours before their regular meeting, Bob discovered a newly born calf that had been left in the rain. He brought her to the meeting. The club members named the premature calf Stormy and spent time cleaning her and helping her eat.
This is a unique club that allows students to learn as they experience.
This month’s winner of the staff I Make A Difference Award is a team of teachers from Stone Creek Elementary including Nathan Gash, Becky McBride, Korte Warren, Lisa Collins, Pam Walker and Bailey Langley.
This team of teachers recently completed a 10-week-long Derby Project Based Learning unit with their students. The entire unit was built from scratch, requiring the staff members to stay after school for planning sessions prior to winter break. They built in “hooks” (activities to build high curiosity), they built connections with city officials in order to have area experts at their fingertips, and they mapped out five field trips (all to be conducted on one given day). Students were presented with a challenge – how do we make Derby a top American city?
Students moved through lessons learning about Derby’s past, exploring Derby’s present exceptionalities and then became innovators of what could make Derby even better. Eight projects were presented to a panel of nine city judges. Projects included a steakhouse, a new police station, a new public works station, additions to the DRC, expanded parks in Derby, a Derby arcade and paintball center, a new housing addition with great facilities, and a new sixth grade center for Derby Public Schools. Everything was created by the students (the idea, the details, the model, and the presentation).
The two winning projects were presented to Derby’s City Council. The students expanded their knowledge of civic engagement, applied multiple academic standards, and experienced public speaking. The experience was exciting for students and helped them see how learning and doing at school can make an impact on their daily lives. The preparation and hard work of the teaching team provided an exceptional experience for their students.