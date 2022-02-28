The Derby school district is partnering with the Derby Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce on a community food drive from March 1-4. The food drive is intended to benefit Derby Community Family Services, specifically the food pantry, in conjunction with the upcoming drive-thru pancake feed.
Students can bring items to school throughout the week including soup, pancake mix, oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, crackers, laundry detergent, shampoo and more. Items will be counted and sorted by Derby Transition Education Center and Project SEARCH students.
Derby Lions Club will collect monetary and non-food donations from local businesses as part of the DCFS support efforts.