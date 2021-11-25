The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) recently awarded a five-year, $1 million grant to Derby Public Schools, with funding coming from its Military Connected Student Academic and Support competitive grant program. Derby USD 260 serves a a significant number of military-connected students (18.2% of current enrollment) given its proximity to McConnell AFB.
The grant is in addition to $1.5 million in previously announced MCASP grants the district has received ($1 million in 2016 and $500,000 in 2018) and covers a period running through May 31, 2026.
“Derby Public Schools is honored to receive another DoDEA MCASP grant to serve our military-connected students and support STEM development across our schools. These grants have enabled us to provide additional programming, summer camps and student clubs and instructional materials in the schools across our district,” said Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.
Schools that will be supported by the grant include the high schools, middle schools and the following elementary schools: Derby Hills, El Paso, Park Hill, Stone Creek, Swaney, Tanglewood and Wineteer.
Through project “Target^Health”, Derby Public Schools will use the grant funds to take steps to increase the number of military-connected students participating in the Health Sciences CTE pathway and build a partnership with Rock Regional Hospital to provide opportunities for high school students. The district will also look to increase Health instruction in elementary and middle school PE classes.
From a physical aspect, the district will utilize the grant to establish/support/promote after school fitness (running, yoga, etc.) clubs at all of the grant-eligible schools, as well as providing funds for additional items for PE classes.
Additionally, to support STEM instruction, USD 260 will provide stipends to after-school STEM-related club sponsors and purchase supplies for those clubs (two at each elementary and three at each middle school). It will also purchase coding robot sets and associated PD for club use for the three new grant-eligible elementary schools (El Paso, Stone Creek and Swaney) and Derby Middle School.