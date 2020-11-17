As the holiday season approaches, the Derby Public Library is getting into the festivities with a few different Christmas-themed activities planned.
The library will have templates for letters to Santa that children can fill out and return to the library, with the expectation to receive a letter back from the jolly old elf. The library will also have Elf on the Shelf daily adventures and stocking giveaways, as well as stories with Santa and other special guests on its Facebook page.
On Christmas Eve, there will also be a special reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”