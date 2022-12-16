Crime Scene
COURTESY

On the morning of Dec. 12, the Wichita Police Department executed a search warrant on a property near Derby. The warrant was obtained as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions.

Members of the Wichita PD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team searched the property in the 7100 block of S. 99th Street East, near the intersection of S. 99th Street and E. 71st Street South. The search was regarding stolen property at that location, which was related to an extensive investigation involving theft, fraud, and other financial crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma dating as far back as January 2022

