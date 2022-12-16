On the morning of Dec. 12, the Wichita Police Department executed a search warrant on a property near Derby. The warrant was obtained as part of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving multiple people and jurisdictions.
Members of the Wichita PD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team searched the property in the 7100 block of S. 99th Street East, near the intersection of S. 99th Street and E. 71st Street South. The search was regarding stolen property at that location, which was related to an extensive investigation involving theft, fraud, and other financial crimes committed in Kansas and Oklahoma dating as far back as January 2022
No arrests were made in connection with the investigation during the search of the property.
The property listed on the warrant contains several buildings and residences, necessitating multiple agencies' involvement to ensure safety and security as the warrant was executed. Due to the size of the property and the volume of stolen goods, numerous officers were requested to assist with collecting and processing the evidence at the scene.
Assistance was provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Harvey County Sheriff's Office, Derby Police Department and Sumner County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with further tips on the thefts or financial crimes is encouraged to contact the Wichita PD investigations division (316-268-4407) or Crime Stoppers (316-267-2111).