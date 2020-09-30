As Derby prepares to transition to a city of the first class, staff is managing the inherent changes to operations – with that process coming before the Derby City Council at its Sept. 22 meeting.
With that first class status – a mandatory transition once a city’s population reaches 25,000 – comes a number of statutes that apply to cities of that size. Those statutes though, City Attorney Jacque Butler pointed out, predate the Home Rule Amendment of the Kansas Constitution, which allows cities to exempt themselves from non-uniform statutes.
Charter ordinances allow for those exemptions, but Butler pointed out Derby’s current ordinances will be invalid after the transition as they apply to second class cities.
Given that fact, Butler noted the city is starting the process of drafting new ordinances (which require a two-thirds majority vote of the governing body and are subject to a protest period) to be put in place once Derby officially becomes a first class city. The first such ordinance was brought before the city council for a first reading at its most recent meeting, with plenty more to come.
Regarding that ordinance, which would exempt Derby from a statute (KSA 13-1024a) that restricts cities from issuing bonds for public improvements in excess of $100,000 without a public vote, Butler noted it would eliminate a major obstacle and bring Derby in line with other first class cities.
“That’s not a lot of money, especially when we’re talking about public improvement projects,” Butler said. “I’m not aware of any cities that go through a public vote, but I haven’t taken an official poll.”
“It’s something that I think strikes to the heart of why charter ordinances and home rule authority is important,” Butler said, “because we would hardly be able to do anything from a public improvement standpoint if you had to go to a public vote to issue bonds at $100,000.”
Council member Tom Keil questioned about how the adoption of the charter ordinance may extend the transition to first class status, but Butler noted those would not necessarily make it any more time consuming. The transition will still happen later this year no matter what.
Bringing the ordinances before the city council is a way to refamiliarize members with the process, Butler said, with more to come and second readings to be scheduled before any action – which was approved by the council regarding the first ordinance.
“When we first talked about this, it sounded easy,” Mayor Randy White said. “I think what we figured out is it’s not so easy, but we’re going to get there, we need to get there and we have no choice but to get there.”
In other business, the Derby City Council:
- Authorized the sale of taxable general obligation refunding bonds Series 2020-B, with parameters including a maximum principal of $3.7 million and a present value savings not less than three percent.
- Updated the city personnel policy as presented, including new telework policies, restructuring of some pay increases and more.
- Adopted an ordinance updating the Derby Public Offense Code to bring the legal age of purchase/possession of tobacco products in line with the legal age of sales (as previously approved), making it 21 in both cases.