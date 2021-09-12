The latest Census data from 2020 indicates Derby’s population is officially over 25,000 people.
Per the Census report, Derby is still the second-largest city in Sedgwick County, behind Wichita at 397,532 people.
With an estimated population of 25,625, Derby is well over twice the size of the city closest to it in size, Haysville.
Derby’s estimated population has grown by more than 3,000 since the last Census report in 2010. Data indicates the population was around 22,294 at that time.
Over the last decade, Sedgwick County’s overall population has increased by about 25,000, from about 498,365 to 523,824.