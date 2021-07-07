The Derby Police Department is advising residents not to leave their keys in their cars after a string of vehicle thefts in June.
Police Chief Robert Lee said there were seven vehicles stolen in Derby last month – four in one night. Twenty vehicles have been stolen in town since the beginning of 2021.
In about half of those cases in June, Lee said the owner had left their keys in their vehicle.
Lee said the department recovered one of the cars in Wichita this week that had illegal guns and drugs in it. A garage is the best option to protect your car, Lee said, but well-lit areas are also preferred if a garage is not an option.