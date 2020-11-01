Community policing took center stage at the most recent Derby City Council meeting on Oct. 27, as Police Chief Robert Lee was on hand to present distinguished service awards to a trio of Derby PD officers.
“It’s always rewarding to do that,” Lee said. “You get a chance to put a face with the name and for the community to hear about some of the good work that they’ve done.”
First, Officer Austin Drinnen and Sergeant Chris Clennan were recognized for their work that led to the arrest of the same suspect.
Drinnen assisted in a financial crime case that impacted a number of area businesses, according to Lee, reviewing a good chunk of financial records and surveillance video throughout the process. His work helped lead the suspect to be charged with federal financial crimes.
Meanwhile, Clennen was aware of the suspect involved in those crimes and spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the community. After identifying the vehicle and confirming a warrant for arrest, Clennen was able to stop the suspect and uncover stolen mail from Derby residents during a vehicle search. His work also helped bring a felony charge against the suspect through the U.S. postal inspectors.
“It was a significant impact on crime in the city of Derby and once again some excellent work paying good attention and just doing a good job,” Lee said.
While Drinnen and Clennan were recognized for work in a criminal investigation, Captain Jimmy Queen was recognized for a more lighthearted service he provided in the community.
Queen saw an opportunity when the COVID-19 pandemic started to provide a service to the community, a service which Lee was quick to green light.
“Jimmy was very involved during the first few months of the COVID pandemic in a community policing initiative,” Lee said. “That was the birthday celebration drive-bys.”
After coming to Lee with the idea initially, Queen handled the organization (as far as timing, location, etc.) between police officers and personnel from the Derby Fire Department and, as Lee put it, the idea “mushroomed” from there.
From March through June, Queen organized a total of 94 drive-by birthday celebrations involving 83 children and 11 senior citizens who were unable to have guests over due to the pandemic. A total of 233 gift bags were given out to children as part of the drive-by celebrations and Lee saw the impact firsthand.
“It’s a really good thing. It meant a lot to those kids. [It was] very time-consuming, but very well worth it. It meant a lot to everyone involved,” Lee said. “Our feedback from this was overwhelmingly positive. I think it did make a difference in our community during a very difficult time, so Cpt. Queen, I appreciate your effort very much.”
“When people started posting these videos, posting the pictures of these kids being overwhelmed by what you did, it gives us all an opportunity to share that. Once again, what a fun, exciting, time-consuming thing that you did. I can’t imagine 90-some. It had to, at moments, seem overwhelming,” Mayor Randy White said. “To those kids, it didn’t matter. They knew you did theirs and that’s what matters.”