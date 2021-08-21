The Derby Police Department is currently seeking information from the public tied to a string of vandalism cases reported at The Trails apartment complex (1300 E. Meadowlark).
The incidents in question occurred approximately two weeks ago, according to Deputy Chief Brandon Russell. He said four reports were made of etchings or scratchings of various symbols onto vehicles at the apartment complex. Russell reported the department does not have a suspect at this time.
Any individuals with damage linked to vandalism are encouraged to contact the Derby Police Department through 911 to make a report. DPD also asks that anyone who may know the person or persons responsible call the department at 788-1557.
Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.