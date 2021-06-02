Given an opportunity presented, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee came before the city council May 25 with a request for the Derby department to take part in a joint law enforcement records management system.
“If Derby participates in that, that will make 10 cities in Sedgwick County that will be a part of this,” Lee said. “I think there’s a number of pluses to going to this system.”
Participating in the joint record management system (Tyler New World) would require Derby to enter an interlocal agreement with Sedgwick County to build the joint system – which the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is taking lead on among local agencies.
The Derby City Council authorized the interlocal agreement with Sedgwick County to pursue the joint records management system, which would come with a cost of $74,600 for data transfer.
Currently, Lee noted the department is scheduled to spend $294,000 on the current records management system (an older version of Tyler) in maintenance fees over the next 10 years, but moving to the joint system is estimated to draw a net savings of $219,400 in that time frame.
Questioned by the council about what costs would be for the system in another 10 years, Lee said he did not have those figures, but he did state that a new records management system would have to be pursued before then if nothing were done. He said the last new records management system the Derby PD installed cost $140,000.
With a joint records management system, Lee noted there will be a number of advantages. Derby police officers will be able to query any other participating department’s records (in read-only format) at any time, helping the department notice crime trends earlier and recognize common suspects.
“It’s important that we’re able to identify these crimes quicker and to have that collaborative effort to join forces together and hopefully get these crimes nipped in the bud,” Lee said.
Additionally, the program will allow access to the Sedgwick County computer-aided dispatch system (to help automatically populate incident reports) as well as a quality mapping system. Lee noted that will allow Derby PD to put out maps more regularly and for more specific geographic locations.
Understanding the benefit of sharing information between departments, council member John McIntosh was curious why the Wichita Police Department reportedly will not be part of the system – with information that would be a great resource to other, surrounding cities.
Even without Wichita, which Lee noted typically uses a custom records system, he said the county partnership alone will be a great benefit – though he, too, sees the advantage of both.
“The fact that we have the sheriff’s department involved in it is a huge amount of cases that we have access to that probably impacts us as much or more than having Wichita’s data,” Lee said. “It’d be great to have all of it.”