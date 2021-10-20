To accommodate the growing number of female employees (37% of all department staff), the Derby Police Department is undertaking a project to expand its women’s locker rooms – which was approved by the Derby City Council at its Oct. 12 meeting.
With the addition of the new Police Annex building, the storage area next to the women’s locker rooms is now vacant, allowing for the expansion.
Currently, there are 15 lockers for 21 female employees (with some using lockers in the records area).
The bid for the project was awarded to Apex Building Company, which submitted the lowest bid ($16,826.15).
Funds will be made available for the project through the 2021 capital improvement plan for miscellaneous building improvements.