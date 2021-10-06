With some assistance from First Presbyterian Church, the Derby Police Department will be implementing a new program in the community starting this month.
Through the MyID program, Derby police and other first responders will be able to scan a QR code with a smart phone camera to receive quick access to an individual’s emergency contact information and medical history.
An example of a situation where the program may be utilized includes the scene of an accident where a driver is disoriented and unable to provide contact information – though Derby Police Chief Robert Lee noted there are multiple scenarios in which the MyID program could be useful.
“We run into people occasionally that are unable to identify themselves – maybe they’re unconscious, maybe they have dementia, maybe they have other problems – and it takes some time to finally identify them. So, if we had this QR code, it would greatly speed up the process,” Lee said.
First Presbyterian Church donated $900 to the police department to help purchase the first 100 MyID packets with QR code decals (four in each), which can be affixed to items such as a door, bicycle, car window, wheelchair or in other highly visible locations that first responders can easily locate.
Though the Derby PD purchased a limited amount of MyID packets, Lee pointed out that any individual is able to visit getmyid.com and purchase their own packet of decals. The police department wanted to purchase a number of packets to remove any barriers for those who might struggle to sign up with the program.
“For those folks that need assistance in getting a packet of the QR codes, which are about $9 or $10 a packet, we can certainly assist them. If you’re able to purchase your own, that’s fine as well,” Lee said. “I don’t want anyone to be discouraged to not participate because they cannot afford a packet. If you can’t, we’ll gladly assist you.”
Individuals wanting to secure a MyID packet through the Derby Police Department can contact Lee’s administrative assistant, Renee Doyle, at 788-1557. Already, Lee noted a number of Derby Senior Center members have signed up for the program.
Once individuals secure a decal packet, they will receive online instructions for how to input emergency contact information. Lee advised that “less is more” regarding the details entered in the MyID program, reminding participants not to submit confidential information (i.e., bank account information, social security number, etc.).
Depending on how the program is received in the community, given the relationship with First Presbyterian Church, Lee admitted the Derby PD may seek funding for additional MyID packets in the future.
Currently, Derby police officers are being provided a demonstration of the program, what to look for when responding and instructions on how to download the MyID phone app.
Brought forward originally by officer Amanda Stitt, the MyID program was seen as advantageous in allowing the department to help those in need and expedite emergency medical services as needed.
“It just made sense to use it,” Lee said. “I think it’s very beneficial and it’s something that technology now allows us to do.”