K-9 Unit

While a dog and handler have yet to be selected, creation of a new K-9 unit for the Derby PD was recently approved by the city council.

 COURTESY

Members of the Derby Police Department will soon be getting a new partner – though this officer may be a little hairier than most.

With the backing of the Derby City Council, the creation of a K-9 unit for the Derby PD was approved as of Aug. 9. Police Chief Robert Lee reported plans are to implement the new K-9 unit by spring 2023.

0
0
0
0
0