Members of the Derby Police Department will soon be getting a new partner – though this officer may be a little hairier than most.
With the backing of the Derby City Council, the creation of a K-9 unit for the Derby PD was approved as of Aug. 9. Police Chief Robert Lee reported plans are to implement the new K-9 unit by spring 2023.
Previously, Derby PD had an active K-9 unit for about five years, but that program came to an end 20 years ago. A big part of the push to reintroduce the K-9 unit is the growing trend in drug crime nationally.
“One of the things that really grabbed my attention with regards to this project was just the skyrocketing number of deaths that we’ve seen from overdoses in this country,” Lee said.
Across the U.S. in 2021, over 107,000 deaths were reported from drug overdoses, an all-time high. Locally, Derby has seen eight fatality overdose cases since 2020 and 108 nonfatal overdose cases since 2017.
Communities like Derby also have to be more innovative in policing drugs given that officers are more familiar to potential suspects.
“Undercover operations don’t work real well in a smaller community where the police are known,” Lee said. “That’s a problem.”
Having a K-9 unit would help with that, with its primary role being for drug interdiction. The dog would be trained to detect illicit drugs such as methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, etc., and could also be deployed to help with searches at Derby schools.
In addition, the K-9 unit could be used for tracking and helping take down felons who try to flee. A dog could also enhance safety and be deployed (instead of an officer) in high-risk situations.
Regarding operations, the K-9 unit would be part of the department and ride with a beat officer. The officer’s position, Lee confirmed, would not be a new job but a hiring from within the department – with four applications already received.
Majority of costs for a K-9 unit come from start-up, Lee noted, and will be tied to the purchase of the dog, initial training for the dog and handler, and equipment needs – such as a home kennel and special car kennel to allow the dog on patrol.
Total cost is projected around $35,000 to start the K-9 unit (though training may be provided), with ongoing annual costs expected to be between $3,000 and $5,000. Special alcohol and state seizure funds will be used to facilitate the new departmental unit.
Council member Elizabeth Stanton questioned if one dog would suffice for Derby PD, compared to the resources of other nearby communities. While he could not speak to current numbers, Lee noted the Wichita Police Department had five dogs at one point. Haysville currently also has one dog, which gives him confidence that is a good starting point for Derby – though the council was ready to provide more support.
“If you need a second one, bring it back,” Stanton said.
As for questions of current K-9 usage, Lee said Derby PD has to call out to Haysville or the sheriff’s office if a dog is needed. Given the expected drug traffic along K-15, that creates an issue, so proximity will be a benefit both in terms of the drug detection efforts and tracking suspects.
“We want to make life and business difficult for them [criminals], so I think this is a good step,” Lee said.
“To me, there’s a huge benefit there when you’re not putting an officer at risk,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “I think it’s a positive recruiting tool as well that we can utilize.”