At the March 14 Derby City Council meeting, council member (and American Legion Family Post 408 member) Rick Coleman officially extended an invitation for retiring Police Chief Robert Lee to serve as grand marshal of the city’s annual Independence Day parade on July 4.
Lee accepted and, as marshal, will lead the parade on its traditional route starting at Panther Stadium and proceeding west on Madison Avenue to Georgie, south on Georgie to Market Street and east on Market back to Panther Stadium. Previously, Lee announced his retirement would be effective as of July 4.