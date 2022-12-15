Derby Police Chief Robert Lee formally announced his pending retirement earlier this month, set to officially leave the force on July 4, 2023.
Lee spent 42 years working in law enforcement, including serving as Derby Police Chief since March 2009.
“Derby has been an amazing place to work in the second part of my career,” Lee said. “I feel like I have accomplished everything I set out to do, and now it’s time to step down and allow others to lead the department.”
Prior to working with Derby PD, Lee got his start as an officer with the Wichita Police Department in 1980. He worked his way up from patrol officer to detective, lieutenant, captain and eventually deputy chief with the Wichita PD.
Under Lee’s guidance, Derby PD has earned national accreditation (one of 11 departments in Kansas to do so), made the move toward community-based policing and seen part one crime rates drop to lower levels than 2009 even amidst the growth experienced in the city. Lee has also been supportive and worked with beat officers on projects like the Shoplifting Response Team – an initiative to deter thefts at major retailers, which has paid off since its adoption.
“The leadership that Chief Lee has provided during his career in Derby is invaluable,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “He is a dedicated public servant who put a strong emphasis on community policing and police officers being active and involved in the community, himself included. I will miss his straight-shooting attitude and approach to law enforcement. I wish him the best in this next stage of life."
Derby will begin the search for a new police chief in January 2023. The position is a key part of the city’s leadership team, guiding a department of 64 personnel with a $6.2 million annual budget to oversee. More information regarding the position will be available at DerbyPolice.com.