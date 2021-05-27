After 26 years at the Derby Police Department, Captain Kevin Jones will retire in June.
“Kevin has done a tremendous job for this community and has many accomplishments to be proud of,” Police Chief Robert Lee said in a press release.
“We wish him the best in the future and will most certainly miss him.”
Jones, born and raised in Mulvane, has spent his entire career as a police officer at DPD. The 1989 Mulvane High graduate still lives in his hometown.
Jones said he has enjoyed his time in Derby as an officer at “such a great police department.”
“It’s been very rewarding, and it’s a great city to serve others in,” Jones said. “It’s been very beneficial for me, and hopefully I’ve made a positive impact on others.”
A highlight of working in Derby, Jones said, is the bonds he’s formed with people in the city and his fellow officers. He said the main challenge is the fact that the city has “almost doubled” in size since he started working in Derby in 1995.
“That’s really the biggest memory that I have is just building relationships with others,” he said.
Jones’ position will be filled by Sarah Oldridge starting June 7.
Oldridge is currently a lieutenant with the Wichita Police Department, serving as the director of the Exploited and Missing Child Unit. She has had a 24-year career with WPD, serving in various capacities, and has earned awards such as the Bronze Wreath of Merit.
In his retirement, Jones said he plans to take some time off to vacation with his family in the Rocky Mountains before looking for a different career.
“Probably do a whole lot of honey-dos that my wife has in a list for me,” he said with a laugh.