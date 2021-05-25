A burglary at Casey’s in Derby left the register more than $1,000 short.
Derby police responded just after midnight to an alarm call at Casey’s, 400 N. Rock Rd., on Sunday, May 9.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a window in the gas station’s front doors had been broken and cash was taken from the store. Derby police say the suspect stole $1,130 in cash.
The building was unoccupied at the time as the burglary occurred after Casey’s regular business hours.
Officials are not releasing details about the suspect at this time, as charges have not yet formally been presented. The suspect is not in custody at this point in time.