The Derby Planning Commission approved a resolution to vacate an alleyway in the West End at its meeting on July 1.
The alley is between Washington Ave. and Kay St., west of Buckner St., and east of Water St. The resolution would vacate unused alley right-of-way in order to “facilitate more efficient land development by aggregating lots,” as recommended in the West End Development Plan.
The alley right-of-way was platted in the original Town Plat of El Paso in 1871. It is currently not utilized as an alley.
If the vacation is approved by the Derby City Council on Aug. 10, each property owner to the east and west of the alley will acquire one-half (10 feet) of the alley adjacent to their property.